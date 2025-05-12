Investigations are underway to find the source of an unpleasant odour plaguing part of Halifax.

People have been taking to social media in droves to complain about the ‘Boothtown smell’.

One of the ward councillors for the area, Joe Thompson, says the environmental health team at Calderdale Council have confirmed to him they have received numerous reports about the smell and will be taking action, including raising the matter with the Environment Agency who he says have been out in the area to carry out an "odour investigation”.

He says he has also been in touch with Yorkshire Water in case the smell is coming from their drains.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said recent “agricultural activity” could be to blame but council officers will also be visiting businesses in the area.

“We’re aware of reported issues with a problem odour in the Boothtown area,” she said.

"We are investigating the possible source of the smell and officers are due to visit business premises in the area.

"We have also contacted the Environment Agency to check for any recent agricultural activity which could explain the odour.”

Coun Thompson urged residents who have been affected by the smell to make a note of the time of day, location and any other details that might help.

They can then be reported and passed on to the Environmental Health team at the council or the Environment Agency to help with the investigative work they are carrying out.