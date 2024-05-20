Boy from Halifax part of dance group that received golden buzzer from Bruno Tonioli on Britain's Got Talent
Phoenix Boys, which includes members from all over the UK, were celebrating after dance legend Bruno Tonioli hit the golden buzzer following their performance.
A teary Bruno said how the group reminded him of being a young male dancer, while members of the group spoke of how it felt like everything was frozen in time and getting the gold was the most surreal experience and the happiest moment of their lives.
The group enjoyed a standing ovation from the whole auditorium at the London Palladium.
Oliver Bedford, from Norland, is a member of the group and says getting the golden buzzer was a shock, especially because Bruno hit the buzzer that hard, he broke it!
"Ballet dancing as a boy takes dedication but we just want to encourage other boys to dance and be themselves, whether that be ballet or any other type,” said the dance group in a statement.
Oliver trains at Shine Theatre Arts in Greetland and is also an sssociate student at Moorland International Ballet School in Clitheroe.
He says he cannot wait to go live in front of the nation in a few weeks with his friends.
Phoenix Boys is a nationwide dance associate programme which currently runs in London, Manchester and Birmingham, and provides supplementary training to budding male dancers with no audition to be involved.
The ethos of the company is to provide a nurturing environment for dancing boys to thrive, whether it’s for a hobby or a career on stage and screen.