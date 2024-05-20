Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boy from Halifax was part of a dance group that received the golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday night.

Phoenix Boys, which includes members from all over the UK, were celebrating after dance legend Bruno Tonioli hit the golden buzzer following their performance.

A teary Bruno said how the group reminded him of being a young male dancer, while members of the group spoke of how it felt like everything was frozen in time and getting the gold was the most surreal experience and the happiest moment of their lives.

The group enjoyed a standing ovation from the whole auditorium at the London Palladium.

Dance company Phoenix Boys

Oliver Bedford, from Norland, is a member of the group and says getting the golden buzzer was a shock, especially because Bruno hit the buzzer that hard, he broke it!

"Ballet dancing as a boy takes dedication but we just want to encourage other boys to dance and be themselves, whether that be ballet or any other type,” said the dance group in a statement.

Oliver trains at Shine Theatre Arts in Greetland and is also an sssociate student at Moorland International Ballet School in Clitheroe.

He says he cannot wait to go live in front of the nation in a few weeks with his friends.

Phoenix Boys is a nationwide dance associate programme which currently runs in London, Manchester and Birmingham, and provides supplementary training to budding male dancers with no audition to be involved.