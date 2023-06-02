Bradford Coroner’s Office appeals for help to trace relatives of woman living in Todmorden
Bradford Coroner’s Office is appealing for help to trace any known relatives of a woman who was living in the Todmorden area
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Mrs Linda Rowlands.
Mrs Rowlands, aged 71 years old, sadly passed away on Friday, May 26 2023.
Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.