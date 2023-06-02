News you can trust since 1853
Bradford Coroner’s Office appeals for help to trace relatives of woman living in Todmorden

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read

Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Mrs Linda Rowlands.

Mrs Rowlands, aged 71 years old, sadly passed away on Friday, May 26 2023.

Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.

