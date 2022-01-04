The biggest swim saw red-clad swimmers take to the water at Gaddings Dam, near Todmorden.

The January Daily Dip is part of Crisis UK’s Icebreaker Challenge. Money raised will go to support the work of the UK’s leading organisation fighting homelessness.

Jess Fowle wo is doing the January Daily Dip for the second year running said: “It was such a fabulous feeling to swim with so many other January Daily Dippers here in Todmorden and know that we’re raising money and awareness to fight the growing problem of homelessness.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 40 brave swimmers took to cold Calderdale waters for January Daily Dip

“No-one should be without a safe and secure home in 2022, yet more than 270,000 families will be facing the worst kinds of homelessness this year.

“All the money we raise, via our JustGiving fundraiser, will help Crisis UK to work directly with people who are experiencing homelessness but will also be used to persuade politicians and policy-makers to address the problem in a meaningful way.

“We know lots of people will want to help and may even be inspired to join in.

“The water is really cold in January and swimming outdoors in winter is something that should only be attempted by experienced outdoor swimmers.

This is the fifth year of the January Daily Dip which, so far, has raised a total of nearly £80,000. This year the team will be trying to break last year’s record fundraiser of £47,000 (£55,000 including giftaid).