Brave swimmers took to cold Calderdale waters for January Daily Dip
On New Year’s Day, more than 40 outdoor swimmers took the plunge in lakes, waterfalls, streams, reservoirs and even wheelie-bins to raise money and awareness to help fight homelessness.
The biggest swim saw red-clad swimmers take to the water at Gaddings Dam, near Todmorden.
The January Daily Dip is part of Crisis UK’s Icebreaker Challenge. Money raised will go to support the work of the UK’s leading organisation fighting homelessness.
Jess Fowle wo is doing the January Daily Dip for the second year running said: “It was such a fabulous feeling to swim with so many other January Daily Dippers here in Todmorden and know that we’re raising money and awareness to fight the growing problem of homelessness.
“No-one should be without a safe and secure home in 2022, yet more than 270,000 families will be facing the worst kinds of homelessness this year.
“All the money we raise, via our JustGiving fundraiser, will help Crisis UK to work directly with people who are experiencing homelessness but will also be used to persuade politicians and policy-makers to address the problem in a meaningful way.
“We know lots of people will want to help and may even be inspired to join in.
“The water is really cold in January and swimming outdoors in winter is something that should only be attempted by experienced outdoor swimmers.
This is the fifth year of the January Daily Dip which, so far, has raised a total of nearly £80,000. This year the team will be trying to break last year’s record fundraiser of £47,000 (£55,000 including giftaid).
Anyone wishing to support the swimmers can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/january-daily-dip-22 and make a donation.