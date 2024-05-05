Brighouse and Elland Slimming World members raise funds for Cancer Research UK by donating old clothes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event which takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK and sees members donating clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit.

The Brighouse and Elland Slimming World team collected 265 bags, worth almost £7000, for Cancer Research UK.

Slimming World Consultant Carol Rayner, who runs the Brighouse Saturday morning group at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, said: “Every week I’m inspired by my members and their dedication and determination to achieve their weight loss goals.

"I was bowled over by how many bags they filled with clothes that they’ve slimmed out of to raise money for such an important charity.

"What I really love is that they’re so confident they will never need these clothes again because they’ve made changes they can keep up for life!”

Carol added: "The work that Cancer Research UK does to help those affected by cancer is vital. Having recently lost my dad to lung cancer it’s meant more than ever to me and my family this time and I’m so proud of my members for their passion towards this fundraising event as I know that their contributions will help the charity continue its life-saving research.”