Photo: Brighouse and Rastrick Band

The annual Saddleworth Whit Friday March Contest was held on Friday, June 2, with contests held in ten villages.

Bands aim to play at as many as possible, which involves travelling around in a coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prizes are awarded at each contest and to qualify for the overall prize, bands must play at least six contests.

Photo: Brighouse and Rastrick Band

Their best six results are taken into account, with one point for a first, two for a second, and so on, the band with the least number of points is the winner.

Bands select two marches, one to play as they march to the playing area, and the second to play as their contest piece.

Brighouse and Rastrick’s were The Royal Trophy and Knight Templar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under conductor Garry Cutt, they managed to play at eight contests – finishing first at Denshaw, Dobcross, Greenfield, Lydgate, Lees and Springhead, and Scouthead and Austerlands, at Diggle they were second, and third at Delph.

Photo: Brighouse and Rastrick Band

The band also took the opportunity to display the British Open Championship Shield which they won last September.

With six wins, they had an unbeatable score of six points, and came away with prize money of around £8,500.

They are currently the British Open Champions, Brass in Concert Champions, and now, the Saddleworth Whit Friday Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band can be seen in concert at Brighouse Central Methodist Church, HD6 1AQ on Saturday, June 17 at 7.15pm. Tickets are on sale by calling 01484 718835.

Photo: Brighouse and Rastrick Band

Photo: Brighouse and Rastrick Band