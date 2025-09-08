Brighouse and Rastrick Band win British Open title again
It is the eighth time the band have won the championship, with band members Ashley Marston and Chris Robertson also picking up individual awards.
The event was also the final performance of trombone player, Charlotte Horsfield, who is leaving the band after six years to work in London.
Chris Hardy, solo tuba player with the Brighouse and Rastrick Band, said: “The band couldn't be happier with the result at the weekend.
"The British Open Brass Band Championships is the oldest, the most prestigious, and the most difficult brass band contest to win, anywhere in the brass band world.
"So to have now won this for the second time in four years, means the world to us.
"Before our last British Open victory in 2022, the band hadn't won there in 44 years, so were now well and truly in a bit of a golden age for the band.
"Plus given the famous colour of our uniforms, long may the purple reign continue – pun intended!”
Queensbury’s Black Dyke Band finished in 16th place.