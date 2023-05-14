News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse Art Circle members enjoy a demonstration and workshop by Moira Spencer

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

She showed them how to produce a watercolour painting of a mountain and lake scene whilst explaining methods and techniques.

On Thursday, May 18 at 7.30pm there will be a workshop and on May 25 a demonstration in pastel by Matthew Evans.

Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse HD6 2AX at 7.30pm.

Brighouse Art Circle members with their work
For more information visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call Sue on 01422 206697 or 07789103404

