Brighouse Art Circle members enjoy a demonstration and workshop by Moira Spencer

She showed them how to produce a watercolour painting of a mountain and lake scene whilst explaining methods and techniques.

On Thursday, May 18 at 7.30pm there will be a workshop and on May 25 a demonstration in pastel by Matthew Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse HD6 2AX at 7.30pm.

Brighouse Art Circle members with their work