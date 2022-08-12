Brighouse Art Circle members enjoy getting in touch with nature at outdoor painting session

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They painted various scenes from many interesting areas of the allotments.

Tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm there will be a demonstration by Peter Woolley in watercolour and on August 25 there will be a workshop on autumn fungi and colours.

New members of all abilities and ages will be warmly welcomed at friendly Brighouse Art Circle at any time of the year. Members enjoy demonstrations, workshops, life models, costume models and exhibitions.

Art Circle members painting at at Waring Green allotments

During the summer months there are weekly outside painting sessions. Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse at 7.30pm.