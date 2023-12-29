Brighouse charity makes the case for TV and radio at House of Commons event
Louise Reed, founder and chief executive of Brighouse-based Focus4Hope, spoke at a Parliamentary reception organised by Broadcast2040+, which is campaigning to protect universal access to TV and radio services.
Louise’s speech highlighted how TV and radio plays an important role in the lives of millions of people across Yorkshire and the wider UK.
In front of MPs – including the shadow media minister Stephanie Peacock – media executives and representatives of the media regulator OFCOM, she made the case that access to broadcast services should be protected for the foreseeable future.
Focus 4 Hope, which works with vulnerable, isolated and lonely individuals in need of support in West Yorkshire, joined the Broadcast 2040+ campaign earlier this year.
The campaign is made up of a coalition of charities, community causes and broadcast organisations who are seeking a Government commitment to safeguard broadcast TV and radio to 2040 and beyond.
Louise Reed said: “This is a subject very close to my heart and it was brilliant to speak to a room full of people who may influence the decision to keep TV and radio on the airwaves.
“We work with some of the most isolated and vulnerable people in our society, and we have noticed an increase in the demand for our services – due to the cost-of-living crisis.
“Traditional TV, received through an aerial, is something that is used by pretty much everyone we support, and millions of people across the UK – more than 80% of homes. So, it’s not just elderly people, who maybe don’t have the tech savviness to use other methods; it’s not just those who live in more rural areas where internet speeds fall short; it’s not people who are having a tough time financially; it’s the vast majority of people across the UK.
“Universal access to TV and radio is something that we take for granted. It can be very easy to say that streaming and online services are an adequate replacement – but that’s just not true.”