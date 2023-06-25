Cheerleaders, scouts, majorettes and even Frozen’s Elsa made this year’s Brighouse Gala procession a sight to remember.
People lined the streets to cheer on the parade of floats and walking displays as it made its way from Garden Road through the town centre to Wellholme Park yesterday (Saturday).
Entrants came from all kinds of charity organisations, uniform groups, churches, community groups, sports clubs and local businesses.
Brighouse Gala procession Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Brighouse Gala procession Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Brighouse Gala procession Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Brighouse Gala procession Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald