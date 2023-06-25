News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse Gala procession

Brighouse Gala 2023: All our photos from yesterday's brilliant Brighouse Charity Gala procession

Cheerleaders, scouts, majorettes and even Frozen’s Elsa made this year’s Brighouse Gala procession a sight to remember.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jun 2023, 18:04 BST

People lined the streets to cheer on the parade of floats and walking displays as it made its way from Garden Road through the town centre to Wellholme Park yesterday (Saturday).

Entrants came from all kinds of charity organisations, uniform groups, churches, community groups, sports clubs and local businesses.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

