The Jacksons wowed the crowd at The Piece Hall in Halifax.
The Jacksons wowed the crowd at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from amazing show by The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing at Halifax's Piece Hall last night

There was a huge party in Halifax’s Piece Hall last night (Saturday) thanks to some pop icons, disco divas and soul pioneers.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST

The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing joined forces for a sensational night in the beautiful open-air courtyard and a sun-drenched evening of dancefloor classics.

‘You To Me Are Everything’ singers The Real Thing opened the night before a fun-filled set from Sister Sledge.

Headliners The Jacksons took to the stage in sparkling silver sequins to perform some of their best-loved tracks, including songs made famous by their brother Michael.

Fans found it impossible not to get on their feet to ‘Blame It On The Boogie’, ‘Rock With You’ and ‘Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)’.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues on Friday with Ministry Of Sound Classical, followed by Embrace and Starsailor on Saturday and Hozier next Sunday.

Other acts performing over the coming weeks include George Ezra, James, Sting and Limp Bizkit.

The Real Thing on stage in Halifax.

The Real Thing on stage in Halifax.

The crowd enjoying the show.

The crowd enjoying the show.

The sun shone for the show last night at Halifax's Piece Hall

The sun shone for the show last night at Halifax's Piece Hall

Icons The Jacksons perform.

Icons The Jacksons perform.

