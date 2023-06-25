News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse Gala 2023: Pictures from a sunny, super day at Brighouse Charity Gala

The sun shone down as people enjoyed a wonderful day at Brighouse Charity Gala.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jun 2023, 18:56 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 18:56 BST

Wellholme Park was filled with fun and entertainment as the gala returned yesterday (Saturday).

There was plenty to enjoy, from stalls and fairground rides to mini go-karts and donkey rides.

The dog show also returned and there were performances in the main arena.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

You can see more photos from the gala procession here: Brighouse Gala 2023: All our photos from yesterday's brilliant Brighouse Charity Gala procession

Brighouse Gala at Wellholme Park

