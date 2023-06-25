The sun shone down as people enjoyed a wonderful day at Brighouse Charity Gala.

Wellholme Park was filled with fun and entertainment as the gala returned yesterday (Saturday).

There was plenty to enjoy, from stalls and fairground rides to mini go-karts and donkey rides.

The dog show also returned and there were performances in the main arena.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

