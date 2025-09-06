Brighouse nurse to meet Prince Harry ahead of receiving presitgious award
Helen Tooby has worked as a Well Child nurse for eight years, and was chosen from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the award, recognising her ability to combine clinical excellence with genuine empathy.
Based at Leeds Children’s Hospital, she supports children with complex medical needs and provides expert clinical care alongside unwavering compassion and dedication.
Over the past year, Helen has shouldered much of the tracheostomy service during a period of unprecedented demand. No matter how long the day or how heavy the workload, she works tirelessly to ensure every child is safe, every family supported and every detail taken care of.
She is especially valued for her ability to combine clinical excellence with heartfelt empathy, guiding families through some of their most overwhelming moments, such as learning to care for a child’s tracheostomy for the first time.
Her patient teaching style, reassurance and commitment often extend well beyond her shifts, transforming fear into confidence for countless families. Through her work, Helen reflects Well Child’s vision for every child and young person with complex medical needs to be thriving at home - for her dedication, skill and compassion, she has been named the winner of the 2025 Well Child Nurse Award.
Colleague Emma Gilpin, who nominated Helen, said: “Helen is not just a nurse; she is a lifeline for so many. Her work has been nothing short of life-changing, and she embodies the very essence of what it means to be a nurse. Helen stands out as a beacon of hope and excellence in her field, and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this recognition. “
Royal College of Nursing chief nursing officer Lynn Woolsey said: “Helen is a truly inspiring example of the difference nursing makes to the lives of children, young people, and families. Tracheostomy care can be daunting and distressing, but her compassion, skill and expertise has helped transform lives. She personifies the best of our profession, delivering compassionate and expert care every day. Nursing is an incredible career and I hope this award helps to highlight the extraordinary contribution those in the profession make to all those in their care.”
Helen will receive their award at a special star-studded ceremony in London on Monday, where they will meet Well Child Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, at a private reception ahead of the event.