Brighouse Open Market moves to new temporary home to allow for transformation of permanent canalside building

Brighouse Open Market has moved to its new temporary home so the transformation of the permanent canalside building can begin.

It’s the latest milestone in the £19.1 million Government-funded Town Deal, being delivered by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board.

On Wednesday (September 25), Colin Gordon opened his popular market café in Daisy Street Car Park becoming the first to trade from the site. He was joined by the market’s butcher and fishmonger during the morning.

A full market from the site, which has permanent storage for stallholders, pop-up stalls and access to electricity, water and waste, will begin on Saturday (September 28) ensuring the food, drinks, crafts and other items on sale from the Open Market can continue to trade without disruption.

Colin said: “We are all very excited to move to our new temporary home and hope that people will take the two minute walk across Anchor Bridge to visit, shop from familiar faces, and enjoy the usual stalls.

“We’re all small businesses, all independent and you’ll always get a smile and a laugh with us, so please come and see us on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.”

The move is to allow for work to begin on the transformation of the permanent market building which will have around 20 fixed stalls plus spaces to sit, rest and meet in a modern, secure, attractive environment.

