Road into Halifax closed for two months to repair collapsed culvert that caused four-metre-deep sinkhole

Major work to repair a main culvert on a route into Halifax is set to take two months.

The culvert is supporting Thornton Road at Denholme and runs four metres below the surface of the road and drains water from nearby Soil Hill.

It collapsed in July this year causing a four-metre-deep sinkhole to open up in the road.

When the sinkhole appeared, emergency work was carried out by Bradford Council to stabilise the road and keep it open to traffic but major work is now needed.

To enable Bradford Council to carry out this crucial work, Thornton Road (B6145) will need to be closed between its junction with the A644 (Brighouse and Denholme Road) and its junction with the A629 Halifax Road.

Brighouse Road, which is currently one-way, will be opened to two-way traffic to accommodate a diversion for all Keighley bound traffic.

Light vehicles, such as cars, vans and motorbikes, traveling towards Halifax will also be able to use this diversion.

Due to the sharp turn on to the A629, Halifax bound HGVs will be diverted via Queensbury and Boothtown.

To manage the flow of traffic through the diversion, temporary lights will be set up at the junction of Brighouse Road and the A629 Halifax Road.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, Planning and Transport said: “Because of how deep the collapsed culvert is, it will involve major work to repair it, which unfortunately means that the road closure will need to be in place for around two months.

"I’d like to apologise for this disruption that this essential work will cause to residents and drivers.”