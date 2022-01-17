Brighouse resident wins over £500 worth of prizes from town centre shops

Raph Ward.

Shoppers were given the chance to scan the code in the window and the winner was selected earlier this month.

The winner, Brighouse resident, Raph Ward, was delighted to be the lucky recipient of over £500 worth of prizes.

Raph said “I was out and about doing some Christmas shopping in Brighouse, spotted the competition in the BID window and thought what a great idea – I’ll give it a go – never thinking I would win! It’s going to take me a few trips to get all the prizes home but how fantastic – thank you!”

Raph’s prizes included wine, gift vouchers, afternoon teas, a kitchen voucher, chocolates, coffee maker – a huge list of prizes donated from town centre shops.

Helen Holdsworth, project manager at the Brighouse BID, said: “It’s the first year we’ve done the Win the Window competition and we’re delighted it’s proved popular with shoppers who took the time to scan the code in the window. Huge thank you to all the Brighouse businesses who donated prizes too – without them we couldn’t run promotions like it.