Brighouse restaurant thanks fire crew who responded to incident at premises

A Brighouse restaurant has thanked the fire service that responded to an incident at their premises.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called out to the Mexi Bean Express outlet in Brighouse town centre in August.

The fire ended up being extinguished easily by a member of staff and so the fire crew’s visit was a precautionary measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the manager of the restaurant contacted the fire team to ask if they could send them a meal to say thank you for responding so quickly.

Tamia Hanson hands the delivery over to the fire crew

Tamia Hanson, who works front-of-house at the restaurant, delivered a selection of food to Huddersfield Green Watch at Huddersfield Fire Station.

Danielle Best, founder of Mexi Bean Express, said: “We really appreciated the speedy response of the team from Huddersfield Fire Station in August.

"Whilst this was a minor kitchen fire and the restaurant was able to open later the same day, we were still so thankful our safety was prioritised.

"The least we could do was offer a tasty treat to the team at Huddersfield Green Watch."