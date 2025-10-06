Brighouse restaurant thanks fire crew who responded to incident at premises

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST
A Brighouse restaurant has thanked the fire service that responded to an incident at their premises.

Fire crews were called out to the Mexi Bean Express outlet in Brighouse town centre in August.

Most Popular

The fire ended up being extinguished easily by a member of staff and so the fire crew’s visit was a precautionary measure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the manager of the restaurant contacted the fire team to ask if they could send them a meal to say thank you for responding so quickly.

Tamia Hanson hands the delivery over to the fire crewplaceholder image
Tamia Hanson hands the delivery over to the fire crew

Tamia Hanson, who works front-of-house at the restaurant, delivered a selection of food to Huddersfield Green Watch at Huddersfield Fire Station.

Danielle Best, founder of Mexi Bean Express, said: “We really appreciated the speedy response of the team from Huddersfield Fire Station in August.

"Whilst this was a minor kitchen fire and the restaurant was able to open later the same day, we were still so thankful our safety was prioritised.

"The least we could do was offer a tasty treat to the team at Huddersfield Green Watch."

Related topics:Brighouse
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice