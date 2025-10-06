Brighouse restaurant thanks fire crew who responded to incident at premises
Fire crews were called out to the Mexi Bean Express outlet in Brighouse town centre in August.
The fire ended up being extinguished easily by a member of staff and so the fire crew’s visit was a precautionary measure.
But the manager of the restaurant contacted the fire team to ask if they could send them a meal to say thank you for responding so quickly.
Tamia Hanson, who works front-of-house at the restaurant, delivered a selection of food to Huddersfield Green Watch at Huddersfield Fire Station.
Danielle Best, founder of Mexi Bean Express, said: “We really appreciated the speedy response of the team from Huddersfield Fire Station in August.
"Whilst this was a minor kitchen fire and the restaurant was able to open later the same day, we were still so thankful our safety was prioritised.
"The least we could do was offer a tasty treat to the team at Huddersfield Green Watch."