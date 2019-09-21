Brighouse's Divina Di Campo to make RuPaul's Drag Race UK debut as BBC confirms air date

Brighouse's Divina Di Campo is set to hit television screens soon after the BBC confirmed an air date for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Famous queen RuPaul will bring the award-winning show this side of the Atlantic for the first time, with the first episode of six broadcasting on Thursday October 3 from 8pm.

Divina Di Campo, the stage name of 35-year-old Owen Richard Farrow from Brighouse, is one of ten contestants who will compete in what the BBC describes as "the Olympics of drag".

In the premiere episode, which airs on BBC Three, the contestants all meet for the first time before joining RuPaul, who surprises them with an "outrageous" photoshoot challenge.

They then deliver two "regal looks" on the Drag Race runway.

Hollywood actor and Drag Race fan Andrew Garfield joins Michelle Visage and Alan Carr - who alternates with Graham Norton - on the judging panel as the first queen is eliminated from the competition.

Divina, who has performed at The Viaduct in Leeds numerous times, previously said: "You’ll get some opera, Italian aria, some pop tunes, some show tunes, some blue tunes. I like to sing things that are a bit more challenging or exciting that makes people say: 'Oh my god, I wasn't expecting that'."

The performer has previously appeared on shows such as The Voice and All Together Now.

After starting drag some 15 years ago, Divina also said that RuPaul’s show has had a huge impact.

"I started drag in 2005 and the internet was only just becoming a thing so there weren’t loads of makeup tutorials or lessons about how to make wigs or any of that stuff.

"There was almost none of that online. That has changed dramatically in the last ten years because Drag Race has a cult following and people are making content so that you can now find how to do a smokey eye, a cut crease, a bold lip, or teach yourself how to make dresses.

"So because of the effect of Drag Race and all of us wanting to be a bit better, and look better, I think it has elevated my drag and we’ve seen that all through the UK. Everybody’s just pitching a bit higher all the time."

The other contestants for the first UK series are Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Crystal, Cheryl Hole, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Ting Wong, Scaredy Kat, The Vivienne and Vinegar Strokes.