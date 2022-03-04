Brighouse The Apprentice contestant makes it through to the next round of BBC show

The young entrepreneur, whose parents own Waring Green Stores, is now one of the final six contestants battling it out for a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

Celebrating making it through, Harpreet posted on social media: "Roll on the final task! Week 10. That was a really tough task, but we pulled through!"

Last night's show tested the candidates' selling skills, with them being asked to sell goods to the nation on a leading TV shopping channel in a one-hour prime-time slot.

The Apprentice candidate Harpreet Kaur with her mum Jas and dad Pete outside Waring Green Stores in Brighouse.

Harpreet runs dessert parlour Barni’s with her sister, Gurvinder. They have stores in Huddersfield and The White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds, as well as a home delivery service.

The 30-year-old signed up for The Apprentice, she said, to challenge herself and strive to win the backing of billionaire Lord Sugar in making the business a leading brand across the UK.