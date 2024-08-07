Brighouse Third Age Group registration day

We would like to remind Members (and potention new members) that our Registration Day will be on Monday 2nd September between 10am and 12pm in Mashinter Hall (main hall) at the Waring Green Community Centre - Brighouse, the entrance is on Albion Street, HD6 2DZ.

On this day members are able to Register for the year and/or join the various classes/activities (subject to availability) - Class leaders will be on hand to sign you up.

If you unable to attend on the day you can join at a class - classes start the following week - September 9.

Our membership fees are unchanged from last year = £15 for the year and Class fees £11 per class, per term........