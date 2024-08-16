Brighouse Third Age Walking Group

23 members took part on this months walk led by Sue Bythell.

We started on Knowle Top Road, Lightcliffe by the Golf club and crossed Whitehall road onto Slyke Lane, then took the footpath across farmland to Hipperholme, coming out below Upper Wynteredge Hall. We then walked up to the hall, crossing in front of it before decending into Priestley Green. From there we crossed more fields into Norwood Green. we walked across the top of the woods to come out on Rookes Lane, from there we crossed over Whitehall road again onto the Bridle way into Lightcliffe (via Botton Hall), having our picnic lunch at the Old Church graveyard.