Brighouse Third Age Walking Group
We started on Knowle Top Road, Lightcliffe by the Golf club and crossed Whitehall road onto Slyke Lane, then took the footpath across farmland to Hipperholme, coming out below Upper Wynteredge Hall. We then walked up to the hall, crossing in front of it before decending into Priestley Green. From there we crossed more fields into Norwood Green. we walked across the top of the woods to come out on Rookes Lane, from there we crossed over Whitehall road again onto the Bridle way into Lightcliffe (via Botton Hall), having our picnic lunch at the Old Church graveyard.
After Lunch we took the footpath under the Railway viaduct and along the edge of the Lightcliffe Golf course to come out again on Whitehall road. Crossing over we took the path across the field, with many horses, to arrive in Priestley Green. We finished back on Knowle Top Road after a walk under grey skies and a few showers of rain of differing intensity.
A good walk in reasonable conditions, thanks to Sue fro organising and leading.
