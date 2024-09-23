Brighouse Third Age Walking Group - September walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Group walk on Thursday 19th September

22 Members took part on our September walk, starting and finishing in Luddenden Foot.

We started from the small car park on Luddenden Lane and walked up the valley side to enjoy stunning views of this lovely area and passing many houses with views to die for......before dropping back into the valley and making our way to Jerusalem Farm where we had our picnic lunch.

The weather was kind and we enjoyed blue skies for the walk, the views in this part of Calderdale are always gorgeous, with glorious Architecture, inc. Oats Royd Mills, St.Marys Church and many old buildings in Luddenden.

Thanks to Bill Robertson for organising and leading this months walk.

Mike Halliwell