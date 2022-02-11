Brighouse's Harpreet among favourites to win BBC show The Apprentice

Harpreet Kaur, whose parents own Waring Green Stores, on Garden Road, is hotly tipped to take home the prize of a £250,000 investment by Lord Alan Sugar.

The latest research from bookmakers OLBG have revealed that odds for the 30-year-old, who runs dessert parlour Barni’s, to win are 4/1, only narrowly less than for fellow contestant Nick Showering, who currently leads the odds at 7/2.

Harpreet made it through last night's elimination and is now one of nine contestants who will compete in the next round of the show.

Harpreet Kaur is second-favourite to win BBC's The Apprentice

Her parents, Jas and Pete, have run Waring Green Stores, since moving to the area in 2002.

They, along with many of their customers, are rooting for the young businesswoman, who used to help out in the shop when she was growing up.

The Apprentice is on BBC1 on Thursdays at 9pm Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.