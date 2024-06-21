Photo: Overgate Hospice

Brooksbank School has announced an official partnership with Overgate Hospice.

The strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in the school’s commitment to community engagement and student development.

Brooksbank students will have the opportunity to volunteer and support Overgate Hospice in various capacities, fostering personal growth and nurturing a spirit of empathy and compassion.

Damian Ball, assistant headteacher at Brooksbank School, said: “Our school has always been dedicated to instilling values of respect, social responsibility and community service in our students.

"Partnering with Overgate allows us to expand upon these principles and provide our students with hands-on opportunities to make a meaningful difference to their community.”

As part of the partnership, Brooksbank students will engage in volunteer activities at Overgate Hospice’s donation centre, gaining first-hand experience in charitable work.

Additionally, students will actively participate in fundraising initiatives and support the hospice’s larger events, further strengthening ties between the school and the local community.

Nikki Scholey, community engagement lead at Overgate Hospice, said: “The Brooksbank commitment to supporting our work through volunteering and fundraising initiatives demonstrates a shared dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of their community.