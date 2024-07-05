Brothers fly flag at Stoodley Pike 27 years on from last Labour election win to send message promoting democracy and accountability
On the morning of May 2, 1997, friends Nick Wigg and Trevor Griffis, now deceased, climbed Stoodley Pike and hoisted up a red flag with the aim of reminding the people of the Calder Valley to hold the new government to account and to be a party of the people, for the people.
This morning, as the current Labour landslide unfolded, Nick, now aged 80, and his brother Mark, retraced their steps and made the pilgrimage up to the pike again, hoisting the flag with the same messge in the hope that local residents ensure the Labour government is held to account.
"It was a taxing walk for two elderly gentlmen,” said Nick, “but totally worth it to see that flag flapping in the wind on the dawn of a new day that is hopefully the start of some bloody changes!
"We could hear it flapping right the way down to London Road.”