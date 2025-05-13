Burst water main leaves Calderdale residents with low pressure or no water
Some HX4 residents have no water or low water pressure due to a burst main.
The burst water main is on Stainland Road, Holywell Green and Yorkshire Water is working to restore supplies.
Yorkshire Water said: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main.
"We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.
"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”