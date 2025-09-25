Burst water main leaves Calderdale residents with no water and low pressure

Some Calderdale residents are experiencing no water or low water pressure due to a burst main.

The burst water main is around Stansfield Hall Road in Todmorden and Yorkshire Water is aware of the issue.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water in the area.

"We're working hard to get your water back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”