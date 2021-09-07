Buskathon to take place in Skircoat Green in aid of Overgate Hospice
A buskathon will take place in Skircoat Green on Saturday, September 18 to raise money for Overgate Hospice.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:27 am
In 2018, Danny Cooper and his father John, former landlord at the Murgatroyd Arms, organised a buskathon which raised raise £840 for a defibrillator on Skircoat Green.
Now Danny, with the help of a couple of the people involved in the last buskathon, is organising another one in his dad’s memory to raise money for Overgate Hospice.
The buskathon will be outside The Thoughtful Spot on Skircoat Green and will feature 12 musicians performing throughout the day between 12pm and 6pm.