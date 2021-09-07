Buskathon to take place in Skircoat Green in aid of Overgate Hospice

Buskathon at Skircoat Green Post Office in 2018, raising money for a defibrilator

In 2018, Danny Cooper and his father John, former landlord at the Murgatroyd Arms, organised a buskathon which raised raise £840 for a defibrillator on Skircoat Green.

Now Danny, with the help of a couple of the people involved in the last buskathon, is organising another one in his dad’s memory to raise money for Overgate Hospice.