Calder Community Cares hosts free family meet and greet in Hebden Bridge

The event included free food, drink, music and entertainment, and was a great chance for families to socialise with their local community without the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis.

The meet and greet were hosted in partnership with the local Ukrainian community, with Ukrainian culture celebrated as part of the event.

There were two musical performers at the event too, Ukrainian singer Ulia Lord, who recently received the honour of being named a Merited Artist of Ukraine, and local band Free Sandwiches, who played a mix of folk songs from across Europe.

The meet and greet event in Hebden Bridge

Jan Lymer, founder member of Calder Community Cares, said: “We cannot thank Calderdale Council enough for allowing us the opportunity to develop our shop and the sales of our pre-loved clothing made this occasion possible.

"We have big dreams for continuing to support not only the people of Ukraine, but all of our community during this awful cost of living crisis, and hope to be lucky enough to continue to continue with our wonderful shop.

"One of the women from Ukraine said this was the happiest day of the year for her and the happiest she'd been since she was forced to leave Ukraine and the feeling of warmth, kindness and compassion shown by Calderdale Community was overwhelming.

"Some of the volunteers of the Calder Community Kindness shop, who had all been invited as guests to share food, music and cherry vodka, left with tears in their eyes.”

