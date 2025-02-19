Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn to run London Marathon in aid of Overgate Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn will be running the London Marathon to raise funds for Overgate Hospice and their Big Build Appeal.

A member of running club Todmorden Harriers since 2016, Josh has completed many half and full marathons and fell races and raised thousands for local charities in his Calder Valley constituency. London will be his sixth marathon.

He said: “I’m never going to be the guy at the front of the race, but going out running and spending time in nature makes me better in all areas of my life.

"It gets you used to being uncomfortable and setting and achieving challenging goals. Being an MP can be all-consuming, it’s important to be mentally and physically fit for it.”

Explaining his reasons for supporting the charity, he said: “Before becoming an MP I was a councillor in Calderdale for many years. I’ve always been aware of the brilliant work of Overgate Hospice and went to visit as one of my first engagements after the election.

"I was so impressed with the ambition of their plans. A brand-new hospice would allow many more people in Calder Valley to experience the warm, loving care Overgate offer to patients and their families.

"I know from my own experience what it is to need to support a family member at the end of life, and charities there to help are heroic.

"I’ll be honest, it’s not always easy to fit marathon training around MP life. But when elected I promised to go the extra mile for my community.

"I would be so grateful if people would consider sponsoring me for such an amazing cause.”

In 2022/23, 49 people who were eligible to receive care from Overgate Hospice could not be admitted because there were no appropriate beds available.

The Big Build Appeal aims to raise £12.75 million to build a state-of-the-art 16-bed hospice, as well as expanding the much-valued day hospice service.

To sponsor Josh, visit his fundraising page here.