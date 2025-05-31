Calder Valley MP thanks emergency responders who tackled recent moorland fire near Ripponden

Josh Fenton-Glynn on his visit

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn has thanked firefighters, volunteers from Calder Valley Search and Rescue, and Calderdale Council community safety staff for their efforts in tackling the recent moorland wildfire near Ripponden.

Eighteen crewed appliances were involved in controlling the initial blaze, including one from Greater Manchester. Most of the flames were extinguished within 48 hours.

However, the incident only officially closed last Friday as firefighters had to keep returning to ‘hot spots’ on the site.

Josh said: “It’s difficult to take in the sheer scale of what these firefighters achieved. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude, as well as the volunteers from Calder Valley Search and Rescue and staff from Calderdale Council who helped map and observe the fire.

"Whilst it’s not possible to say what caused it, the best way to thank them is to follow their advice. If you’re thinking of lighting any kind of fire on the moors, just don’t.”

In spells of hot weather the smallest spark can cause a significant moorland fire. These can come from various sources including cigarettes, barbeques, camping stoves, and even glass in the sun.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has already been called out to 10 wildfires so far this year, including this incident and another at Cold Edge Road near Halifax. They have also been called to 30 smaller incidents.

There are massive financial and environmental costs attached to moorland fires. These include the time of firefighters and support staff, specialist appliances and equipment, water drawn from already depleted reservoirs and the long-term impact on the fragile ecology of the moors.

Assistant District Commander Jimmy Fitt said: “Moorland fires are some of the most physically demanding and complex incidents our crews attend. The nature of them mean that they are tricky, time-consuming, and resource-intensive to tackle. Even a small spark can cause huge destruction so we’re asking everyone to never take a naked flame onto the moorland and to follow the rest of our #BeMoorAware advice.

“As well as the impact on the fire service and the environment fires of this nature also damage local wildlife and the local economy, which is why we put such a focus on trying to prevent them. We appreciate Josh backing our campaign to spread our moorland fire messages, and hope people will continue supporting us as we move into summer.”

Lighting any kind of fire on moorland is illegal in Calderdale and can result in a fine of up to £2,500 or a prison sentence. This includes barbeques, portable stoves and sky lanterns. You can find out more about wildfire safety here: https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/safety/be-moor-aware-wildfire-safety.