Calder Valley MP visits Calderdale mental health service

The MP was joined by Councillor for Rastrick, Sophie Whittaker, and both were interested to learn about the range of support provided to help individuals on their mental health recovery journey.

Hospital Manager, Katie Gray, showed them around the facilities where they were introduced to staff and service users.

Speaking during the visit Mr Whittaker said: “We know that the pandemic has had an impact on people’s mental health and being able to visit services like this and speak openly really helps to increase understanding and break down stigma.”

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Whittaker MP visits Cygnet Lodge Brighouse

Rated Good by the Care Quality Commission the focus at the service is on helping individuals increase their independence wherever possible through work and education, as well as social and leisure facilities.

This week the service has also retained its 3Q rating, which is the best possible quality assurance score awarded by NHS Wales, following a recent inspection.

Katie Gray, Hospital Manager said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic I’m incredibly proud of the staff team at Cygnet Lodge Brighouse for the work they have done to keep our service users safe whilst still maintaining the quality standards that are expected. Now that Covid restrictions have eased, we were pleased to welcome our guests to share more about the work we do here.

“We encourage the men we support to set their own goals and work with them to achieve success. We provide a variety of structured activities, which are led by a wide range of experienced professionals and include working within our local community. We really value those local links as they help with recovery and reintegration.”

Many service users have engaged in voluntary work tailored to their interests, goals and skills. As a result, good links have been developed with a variety of organisations and businesses that are willing to support the service users with voluntary work. During the pandemic the service made a number of donations to the local food bank which they are keen to continue to support.

As post-pandemic, normal life returns the service will be keen to pick up their community links again and would welcome interest from local businesses. In the past service users have chosen work experience roles including shop work, catering, horticulture and stock management. Links have also been made with Calderdale Recovery College, which supports service users in gaining catering qualifications and engaging in woodwork roles.