Calderdale architecture student wins second national prize

Sophie Page (right)

A student from Sowerby Bridge has been named the 2025 AJ Undergraduate Award winner.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Page won the national Women in Property Award last year, and this latest accolade, part of the Architects’ Journal Student Prize, celebrates outstanding final-year work from all 62 RIBA and ARB accredited architecture schools across the UK.

Sophie’s winning design reimagines a disused 1940s factory as a vibrant, evolving play space for children. Her phased retrofit approach invites young people to become active stewards of their environment, blending material reuse with hands-on transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges praised the project as “beautiful, solid, joyful, bold and imaginative,” highlighting its compelling take on the challenges of adaptive reuse and community engagement.

A former pupil of St John’s Primary Academy in Clifton and Crossley Heath Grammar School in Halifax, Sophie went on to Greenhead College before studying at the Welsh School of Architecture, Cardiff University, where she recently graduated with a First Class Honours degree.

She is now working with Ian Chalk Architects in London, contributing to real-world projects that reflect her passion for sustainable and socially engaged design.

This year’s AJ Student Prize focused on themes of retrofit and innovation, and Sophie’s work stood out for its clarity, optimism and practical engagement with real-world issues.

Sophie said: “I’m overwhelmed to be recognised among such incredible talent.”