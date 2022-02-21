Calderdale brass bands hoping to strike the right note at upcoming Yorkshire Regional Championships
The Yorkshire Regional Brass Band Championships take place at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday 5 and 6 of March, with some Calderdale bands hoping to strike the right note.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:31 pm
The Hebden Bridge Brass Band take part in the First Section on Sunday, March 6, while Queensbury's Black Dyke Band, the Brighouse and Rastrick Band and the Elland Silver Band take part in the Championship Section on the same day.
The Clifton & Lightcliffe Band, led by conductor John Clay, compete in the Third Section on Saturday, March 5, as do Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) in the Fourth Section.
The winners and runners up of each section will then go forward to the National Finals of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain which will take place later in the year.