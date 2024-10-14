Calderdale businessman's Everest effort to set new world record and support the Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The founders of a Calderdale charity have thanked a businessman for scaling new heights to raise funds for the foundation set up in memory of their daughter.

Stephen Oleksewycz set himself the challenge of climbing the three heighest mountains in the UK to reach the equivalent of the elevation of Mount Everest three times.

He climbed Ben Nevis seven times, Scafell Pike nine times and Mount Snowdon eight times in just seven and a half days.

Stephen said: “It was a crazy challenge but something I set myself after being unexpectedly sent to prison last August for business mistakes I made in 2016.

Stephen Oleksewycz, centre, with Bev and Steve Gough

“I made the mistakes and I have owned up to that and was sorry from the off but being sent to prison has literally taken my whole life from me in an instant.

“I had two options: to crumble, or rise and do positive things.”

During his challenge, which was to raise funds for the Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation, Stephen covered a total distance of 320km.

The foundation was set up in 2016 by Bev and Steve Gough in memory of their daughter Naomi, who tragically lost her life due to a road traffic collision.

Stephen at the summit of Ben Nevis

It offers support to families and provides education in schools and businesses on the consequences of irresponsible driving.

“I know Naomi’s mum Bev well and always said to her over the years I would do something for her if I got the chance,” Stephen said.

“I'm proud to have so far raised some good awareness and funds for the amazing cause.

“Now the challenge is complete I am awaiting the decision to see if I have a world record. That would be the icing on the cake for me.

Stephen after climbing to the top of Scafell Pike

“The challenge was very difficult mentally and physically but I knew that no matter what I would get it done to prove to my kids that no matter what we must always get back up and move forward in a positive way no matter what life throws at us.

“I am looking forward now to the future and moving forward in a positive way on a the back of pure nightmare 12 months.”

Stephen has so far raised a total of £3,720 for the foundation by completing his challenge.

Bev said: “When Steve contacted us about his Everest challenge I thought he was mad and wondered if he realised what he was proposing.

Stephen at the top of Mount Snowdon

“He certainly took the bull by the horns and completed it for his own well-being and our foundation. We couldn’t be more proud of him, as I am sure his family are.

“Being there to witness him come down the mountain full of enthusiasm, energy and smiles, just grab supplies and go straight back up left us in awe and wondering if he was man or machine.

“The mountains threw everything at him, all the elements and the emotional hurdles that he didn’t expect. But nothing was going to stop Steve completing this crazy and gruelling challenge.

“The money raised by Steve will go a long way in helping us to help bereaved parents with funeral costs and also help us with educating future drivers of the consequences of irresponsible driving.

“We will always be grateful for Steve’s fundraising and we hope he has achieved the world record.”