Calderdale care home wins national award for providing gold standard palliative and end of life care

A Calderdale care home has been awarded a national Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award in recognition of the way it cares for people at the end of life.

Angelcare Residential Living in Greetland received the award at the GSF annual conference and awards ceremony at The Pendulum Hotel in Manchester - a celebration of the UK's best health and care providers for care in the final year of life.

Angelcare Residential Living was one of the 117 organisations from across the country receiving the award in Manchester.

A spokesperson for Angelcare Residential Living said: “Angelcare Residential Living Owners and Managers are extremely proud of this achievement which is a credit towards Angelcare Residential Living which has enabled us to provided Quality care for those at End of Life.

“We are extremely proud of our staff and team which showed true dedication and commitment towards achieving this award.

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for GSF said: “Congratulations to all the organisations who have successfully achieved accreditation and in receipt of the Quality Hallmark Award this year.

"The care and compassionate culture that has been observed is truly inspiring, this shows a commitment to ensuring people receive the right care at the right time and the positive impact this has on the people cared for and their families.

