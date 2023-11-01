News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale care workers have been shortlisted for six national awards

A team of care workers in Calderdale has been shortlisted for six awards, in recognition of its support for unpaid carers in the region.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
The team behind the Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale, based in Halifax and operated by national health and social care charity Making Space, provides a wide range of individual and group support to people who care for loved ones full-time.

Its dedication has been recognised by the judges in six categories across three separate national awards schemes.

The team is waiting to hear if it will be named the winner at the Great British Care Awards, the Social Care Leadership Awards and the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care (WAGS) awards.

The team behind the Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale, which is based in Halifax, and operated by national health and social care charity Making Space, provides a wide range of individual and group support to people who care for loved ones full-time.
The whole team - Ruth Booth, Danielle Lewis, Aisha Ali, Beth Sykes, Elizabeth Booth, Louise Belcher, Julie Smailes, Janet Rayner and manager Lydia - has been shortlisted for a Great British Care Award.

Support workers Ruth, Danielle, Aisha, Beth and Elizabeth are also in the running in the additional Care Innovator category and activities coordinator Louise has received a shortlisting for the work she does to organise activities for carers.

In the WAGS awards, qualified counsellor Janet Rayner has been recognised in the Wellbeing at Work category. As well as running courses and peer support groups for carers, Janet spends her own time coming up with ideas for wellbeing activities for her colleagues.

A family carer is also in the running for her own award, in recognition of the support she provides to her peers.

Erin Whale was acknowledged by Great British Care Award judges for using her own experiences to help other carers, as well as helping to organise fun activities for the groups she attends.

Finally, service manager Lydia Woodall has been recognised for her endeavours after being nominated anonymously for the national Social Care Leadership Awards.

Lydia was shortlisted in the Wellbeing Leader category, in recognition of the many initiatives she has put in place to help support workers in their roles.

She said: “There’s been a massive increase in the number of unpaid carers needing support and I’m so proud of how this wonderful team has pulled together to help carers and each other."

Nick Farmer, chief operating officer, Making Space, said: “It’s so important to celebrate the successes of all the hardworking teams within the care sector.

"Just being nominated means that someone has noticed how our colleagues go above and beyond every day to to achieve the charity’s vision to put wellbeing at the heart of health and social care."

