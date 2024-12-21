Calderdale charity ensures 600 families will not go hungry this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity helping people who are struggling across Calderdale and beyond has been working hard to spread some Christmas joy.

The team at Focus4Hope, based in Brighouse, have created and delivered 600 food parcels to ensure some of the area’s most vulnerable do not go hungry this festive season.

Louise Reed, founder and CEO of the charity, said: “The project is in its fourth year and the need is greater every time.

"This year, we have seen a much more widespread need, in areas that have previously not referred in, which is showing us that the cost-of-living crisis is affecting people all over the district.”

Focus4Hope has been helping hundreds of families. Photo by Danny Thompson Commercial Photography

She said the feedback they have received is heartwarming, with one social worker describing the support as “a lifeline for so many families”.

"The project really relies on donations from individuals,” Louise added.

"Lots of people have completed our reverse advent calendar throughout November, which has been incredible.

“We have been fortunate to receive a monetary grant from the Community Foundation for Calderdale and The Northern Gas Network to help with the cost of stocking these parcels.

"A large proportion of the funding has come from sales in our pre-loved boutique, Replenish. We are very grateful to anyone who has donated clothes or bought items from our store.”

Focus4Help supports people all year round who are struggling with the price of food, gas and electric.

It runs a social supermarket and budgeting courses all year, with slots to book online.

It also offers a free community two-course meal every Thursday.

For more information, visit www.focus4hope.co.uk .