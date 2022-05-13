Calderdale children asked to come up with plaque design for Piece Hall jubilee tribute

Steve Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Community Foundation for Calderdale, came up with the idea for the contest and MP for Halifax Holly Lynch and MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker have since invited children at schools across Calderdale to come up with ideas for the tribute which will go on permanent display at The Piece Hall.

The winner will be announced later this month ahead of the unveiling of the finished product, which will be mounted near Westgate, on Sunday, June by West Yorkshire Lord Lieutenant Ed Anderson.

It has been sponsored by the Community Foundation for Calderdale via one of the foundation's donors.

Chief Executive Officer for Community Foundation for Calderdale Steve Duncan; Hazel Brindle, Assistant Governor of the South West Group, Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire District; Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson and MP for Halifax Holly Lynch.

The unveiling ceremony is part of four days of jubilee celebrations at The Piece Hall including an emergency services day, concert for the Queen and the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Nicky Chance Thompson said: “I’m so pleased that the Lord Lieutenant is going to reveal a special jubilee plaque which will be on permanent display at The Piece Hall.

"Her Majesty the Queen has visited here over the years and we feel it’s a fitting tribute to a lifetime of service.

“The plaque will feature a winning design created by a local school child out of many entries and the competition was tough.

The committee could see how much time, thought and effort has gone into every single one and everyone should feel proud.