Calderdale choir raises over £2000 for Todmorden Food Drop In with 15th anniversary concert

A Todmorden choir has raised £2080 for Todmorden Food Drop In with its 15th anniversary concert.

The Three Valleys Gospel Choir hosted the event at a packed Unitarian Church, enlisting the help of four other choirs to raise funds for Todmorden Food Drop In, which is seeing rising numbers of local people needing help.

Heptonstall Hilltoppers, Calder Valley Voices, Waiting for Dawn and Under the Bridge all entertained a bumper audience, who donated generously during the afternoon of song.

"It's an amazing amount and a huge thank you to Three Valleys for fundraising so much for us," said Lowis Charfe, who spoke at the event on behalf of the food bank.

"This will be a huge help as we face the winter and rising numbers of people coming.

"It's the kindness of organisations like Three Valleys fundraising for us that really makes the difference."

The Todmorden Food Drop In has marked its own anniversary this year; it is ten years since they first opened their door to just two people asking for help.

The drop in now averages 150 families and individuals each week, which means food parcels for around 250 adults and 150 children.