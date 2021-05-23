Calderdale church receives £3,000 grant for vital roof repairs

The funding from the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust (YHCT) provides grants for churches, chapels and meeting houses of all Christian denominations within the region to help pay for restoration work.

More than £50,000 has now been awarded to 10 churches across Yorkshire.

The trust’s chairman, Tom Ramsden, said: “Thanks to the generosity of Friends and donors, we have been able to support a wide range of places of worship.”

Brighouse Central Methodist Church

With many buildings facing financial strains through the need for repairs to roofs, windows and brickwork, the funding supports small schemes such as gutter repairs to large scale re-pointing of stonework, roof repairs and other conservation works.

Grants were awarded to a range of places of worship including Brighouse Central Methodist Church which received £3,000 for roof repairs.

Mr Ramsden said the funding would help provide a “vital lifeline”, adding: “The impact of lockdown has had a devastating effect on our local churches, many have been unable to run any services or fundraising events and some have been closed up completely.”

He said that many have been providing a number of essential services to local communities, such as food banks and credit unions.