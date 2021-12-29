Calderdale community groups get boost of nearly £2 million

Chief Executive Officer of The Community Foundation for Calderdale Steve Duncan

In previous years, the foundation has given out grants to organisations helping to work on four main priorities - reducing homelessness and poverty, improving health and wellbeing, community cohesion, and reducing isolation and disadvantage. In 2021, it has added reducing the carbon footprint in Calderdale to the list.

The money it gives out comes from a mix of interest from its endowment portfolio, generous donors who want their donation to be given out as a grant straight away, and Government grants.

Steve Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: “People want to be part of a bigger movement helping their local community. We have earned our reputation for knowing where a donation can make the biggest difference and have a positive impact and we really do connect people who care with causes that matter.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We give grants to such a wide variety of organisations, from scouts and guides to reducing isolation of the elderly, helping people get out of debt, helping people with their mental health, funding for food banks and holiday programmes.

"Chances are, if we haven’t given a grant to an organisation that has helped you personally, it will have helped some of your friends and family, neighbours, colleagues, staff, or customers.”