Calderdale Council apologises to woman after she was overcharged for her dad's care

Calderdale Council has agreed to apologise to a woman after a watchdog found faults that had caused her to be overcharged for her father’s care.

Referred to as Ms C in the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s report, the woman complained Calderdale Council delayed and provided unclear information about charging for her father’s (Mr D’s) residential care, which had resulted in arrears accruing.

After considering representations from Ms C and the council, the ombudsman found that having assessed Mr D in September 2022 as needing residential care, it should at this point it should have completed a support plan, a financial assessment and put in place the relevant agreements and contracts.

The council did not do this in a timely manner, they said.

The ombudsman recommended the council pay Ms C a symbolic £150 and also deduct some payments already made to a care home directly from the outstanding bill owed by his estate to take into account that she was not properly advised about a charge and had no option but to pay because of the local authority’s delays.

The council should also review its current contract to clear up the liabilities on each party, remind staff to clearly explain top-ups and review delays in the time taken to financially assess her father to help prevent future re-occurrence, said the ombudsman.

The ombudsman found these were all faults on the part of the council.

Calderdale Council has agreed to undertake the recommended remedies.

Phone records and emails evidence the council told Ms C about a top up fee, but there is no evidence it told Ms C until much later about how much this would be and assessed whether she could pay this, said the ombudsman.

The top up was more than £200 a week and a failure to take this action was not in line with care and support statutory guidance.

Failure to provide a reasoned decision over charging figures is a fault but Ms C was aware Mr D would have to make a contribution towards his care fees.

“I am therefore unable to say the council should waive all the bill,” said the ombudsman.