A network of centres will be created across the borough providing families with advice on a wide range of issues.

Calderdale Council is one of 75 local authorities across the country to receive funding from the Department for Education’s Family Hubs and Start for Life Programme for the project.

The council says the family hubs are a way of “joining up services locally, improving the connections between families, professionals, services, and providers”.

The centres will offer information and support on issues such as emotional wellbeing, children’s play and learning development, community activities, housing, employment and education.

The aim is to ensure families can get any help they need at an early stage, to prevent more serious problems occurring in future.

Support will also be available to families virtually through a digital platform that will bring together information, advice and guidance across the partnership into one place.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We’re delighted to receive funding for this project, which will truly transform the way that we improve outcomes for children, young people and their families across Calderdale.

“Our family hubs programme will build on our extensive offer to families across the borough, providing an accessible, welcoming service at convenient locations in person, online and in local neighbourhoods.

“We understand that some families can benefit from support provided by different organisations, and we want it to be easier to access and navigate by joining it up in family hubs.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, added: “We know that the support young people receive throughout their first 1001 days is so important and the experiences, knowledge and skills that are developed in this time are invaluable in ensuring that children get the best start in life.

“We also understand the variety of support on offer can be confusing for parents and carers and the family hubs will support local families throughout their child’s development, from early years to older teenagers."

