Calderdale Council considering new power to tackle yob drivers

A new legal power is being considered aimed at tackling Calderdale yob drivers.

People in Calderdale are being given the chance to have their say on the proposed new legal tool to limit the anti-social use of vehicles across the borough.

With support from Calderdale Community Safety Partnership, the council is proposing a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to address a range of activities involving vehicles.

These would tackle excessive noise from vehicles; danger caused to others using the highway or open spaces, such as parks; damage to private property; congregating or loitering in a way likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress; and verbal harassment from vehicles, including unacceptable behaviour towards women and girls.

The proposed PSPO would apply across the whole of Calderdale on any land that the public can access.

It would allow the council and the police to issue fines to people who breach the order and even prosecute the worst offenders.

The council is asking people for their views on the proposed PSPO as part of a public consultation that runs until tomorrow (Sunday).

The draft order can be found at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/communities/crime-prevention/proposed-pspo-anti-social-use-vehicles and comments can be sent to [email protected]

The proposed PSPO will be considered by councillors at the next cabinet meeting on Monday, June 30.

Councillor Danielle Durrans, cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We know the harmful impact that anti-social behaviour has on communities and businesses across Calderdale.

"We want our towns and places to thrive, and we believe that responding to this persistent problem through a new legal tool would help make Calderdale a safer and more pleasant place for everyone.”