A646 Hebden Bridge

Calderdale Council say they are in the final stages of their £5m project to improve the A646 road from Todmorden to Skirocat Moor.

The aim is to make it safer for people to travel in whichever way they choose, to improve journey times and to encourage people to be active through walking and cycling, whilst also taking into account that those who need to use a car need to be able to find a place to park.

In Hebden Bridge, residents and businesses have raised concerns about road safety and traffic congestion, and the A646/A6033 Corridor Improvement Programme aims to improve these issues.

The programme includes the following proposals in Hebden Bridge:

· Fallingroyd – widening the pavement to create a shared eastbound pedestrian/cycling facility, and introducing a westbound cycle lane on the road.

· Stubbing Holme – constructing a new car park on the site of the previous adult learning centre.

· Station Road – upgrading the pedestrian crossing, including pavement build-outs.

· Heptonstall Road – improving pedestrian facilities outside the Fox and Goose pub, which has already been delivered.

· Market Street – removing limited waiting bays to improve traffic flow, which has been completed.

To date, the new car park at Stubbing Holme Road has been delayed until the Environment Agency has delivered the canal overflow as part of the flood alleviation scheme.

Challenges for Hebden Bridge have increased since the Corridor Improvement Programme proposals were developed, the council say, due to the town’s success and popularity as a visitor destination. National guidance around cycle lanes has also changed.

In view of this, the council has decided to briefly pause the Fallingroyd element of the programme, which will provide time to consider the scheme in the context of the interim findings of the Parking Area Plan for Hebden Bridge, due later this year, feedback from the informal consultation on the Traffic Regulation Order, and whether there are options to improve the current proposals.

However, the council is still proposing to deliver the upgrade of the pedestrian crossing at Station Road and to reduce the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph between Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge to support road safety and encourage active travel at that location.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “Hebden Bridge is a great place to live and a busy and thriving visitor destination, and we want it to stay that way. We are committed to helping people get to the town as safely, easily, actively and sustainably as possible, and we’re listening to local people’s concerns about road safety, congestion and reliability of public transport.

“We’re working towards safer roads and better air quality, and continuing our longstanding campaign for improved bus and train services. We want to help people make choices that are good for their health and the planet, with the option of leaving the car at home sometimes if they choose.

“However people choose to travel, we need to get it right. We have been working behind the scenes on the different options for the A646/A6033 project in Hebden Bridge for many months. The narrowness of our valley makes this a complex task, and there are lots of different factors and feedback to take into account. That’s why we’ve decided to pause the proposed Fallingroyd scheme for the moment, and we’ll be continuing to look into options.

“We understand there’s significant public interest in the current proposals for the Corridor Improvement Programme in Hebden Bridge, and we want to continue to work with local people and organisations to ensure the programme works for the town and addresses the longstanding issues along this busy stretch of road.”