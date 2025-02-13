Calderdale Council say they hope to avoid carrying out repair work without road in Sowerby Bridge being closed again

Calderdale Council say they hope further repair work on a road in Sowerby Bridge can be done without it having to be closed again.

Bairstow Lane in Sowerby Bridge was closed for 18 months from August 2023 due to subsidence, and only re-opened at the end of January.

There are now temporary traffic lights on the road due to work commissioned by the council to allow reconstruction of a retaining wall to be completed.

Work to be undertaken by Yorkshire Water on Monday means the road will be closed again next week, but the council say the work they will be doing after that hopefully won’t lead to the road being closed off once again.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Bairstow Lane reopened earlier this year after the completion of major work to repair and stabilise the carriageway following ground movement.

“This complex project involved a significant amount of detailed engineering works, including installing over 50 reinforced concrete piles for the foundations, and 50 metres of reinforced concrete retaining wall, plus utility works.

“Unfortunately, on Monday 10 February, a small retaining wall on a different part of the road collapsed, which appears to be a part of an historic cellar or coal chute. This means that further work is now required.

“Although the road will be closed for Yorkshire Water work from Monday 17 February for a week, it isn’t currently possible for the retaining wall repairs to take place at the same time. The area of collapse is currently cordoned off and repairs will be required at a later date, once the Council is able to do so safely.

“We understand this is disappointing news for local residents, but we’ll do all we can to minimise any further disruption and hope to be able to complete the repairs under traffic management without the need to close the road.”