Calderdale Council says they are looking at ways to improve "dated and damaged" outdoor football pitch in Todmorden

The outdoor pitch at Todmorden Leisure Centre

Calderdale Council says they are exploring ways of improving an outdoor football pitch in Todmorden after a petition was started calling for action.

Todmorden resident Steve Holmes, who launched the petition, says hundreds of children and adults have been left without somewhere to play due to the pitch becoming "dated and damaged".

"The netting is falling apart, yet the council (use) expensive funds on a lesser-used tennis court," he said.

"This decision fails to represent the interests of Todmorden's youth and adults who regularly use the astro turf, including our very own leisure centre football team composed of the boys and girls of Todmorden.

"The neglect of our astro turf contradicts the recognition by politicians of the significance of grassroots football.

"We are compelled to ask why our local council refuses to invest in a space that offers so much to the community.

"In the spirit of fairness and in support of our community's passion for football, we appeal for our astro turf's overdue refurbishment.

"Not only do we need our turf back, but the children of Todmorden deserve a safe and updated area to develop their football skills.

"The adults of the area should have a well-maintained, inviting space to enjoy the game and maintain their fitness."

In response to the petition, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “We recognise the importance of the outdoor pitch at Todmorden Sports Centre for both recreational football and formal club training.

"As a result, we are actively exploring ways to enhance the pitch, in collaboration with the West Riding County FA and the Football Foundation.

"This effort is part of a broader initiative focused on improving both grass and artificial pitches in Calderdale.

"We are, of course, mindful of the council’s current challenging financial position and any works will require some level of external funding.

“The tennis court improvements have been made possible after successfully securing funding from the Lawn Tennis Association and the Todmorden Town Deal to support improvements in Centre Vale Park for the benefit of the community.

"We’re delighted that this external funding will maximise opportunities to get involved in tennis and open up the sport for more people.”