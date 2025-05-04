Calderdale Council welcomes new children’s services assistant director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Esther Beresford takes up children’s services assistant director role.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council has welcomed a new member to its senior leadership team.

Esther Beresford has taken up the role of Assistant Director for Early Intervention and Safeguarding in the council’s Children and Young People’s Services department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She replaces Di Drury, who is retiring after three years in the role.

Esther Beresford, Calderdale Council's new Assistant Director for Early Intervention and Safeguarding

Ms Beresford will support the council’s ambition for children to be happy, healthy, safe and successful, with a leading role in children’s social care, protection and safeguarding.

Welcoming her, Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, said the work the directorate does is complex, challenging, and life-changing for young people.

“Esther comes to the council with significant knowledge and experience and a strong drive to give children the best start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know she will be a valuable addition to our leadership team upholding the council’s ambition to reduce inequalities in Calderdale and give all young people the chance to reach their potential.

“One of the most important things we do as a council is to safeguard children at risk, give stability and support to those in our care, and help young people in their journey out of care, into adulthood and towards opportunities that inspire them to be their true selves in our diverse communities,” said Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge).

Ms Beresford’s duties involve safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people, leading delivery of early help services with schools and partner organisations, mnaging multi-agency assessments to meet the needs of the children and young people who are most at risk and supporting the whole-council approach to corporate parenting.

She will also ensure children’s social care services are delivered to a high standard by overseeing quality assurance and performance management, helping maintain and improve the council’s “Good” Ofsted rating for Children and Young People’s Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Beresford has joined the local authority from Wakefield Council, where she worked since 2018 as a Head of Service for children’s safeguarding and children in care.

Upcoming challenges include developing services with key stakeholders in line with proposed Government reforms.